30 Small Businesses Opened in Prince William County in July

Prince William County welcomed 30 new small businesses into the county during the month of July, bringing the year total to 230.

“Our dedicated team of experts is committed to simplifying the complexities of construction project management,” Mandi Spina, director of the Department of Development Services (DDS), said. “We understand that every project is unique and our professionals are equipped to enhance workflows by leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code.”

The DDS launched the Small Business Project Management Program, which, since its inception and implementation, has brought in and retained more than 2,400 small businesses in the county.

Bristow

Fisher Auto Parts, Suite 135, 7951 Gainsford Court

Taqueria Rancho El Milagro, 11707 Nokesville Road

Gainesville

St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Suite 202, 1450 John Marshall Highway

Subway, 7941 Heritage Village Plaza

Haymarket

Skyline Financial Partners, Suite 201, 6611 Jefferson St.

Manassas

Nokesville

Fitzwater Fine Jewelry, Suite A, 12914 Fitzwater Drive

Occoquan

Eureka Trading and Cleaning Services, Suite C, 308 Poplar Alley

Woodbridge

Welcome to Prince William County!