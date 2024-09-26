30 Small Businesses Opened in Prince William County in July

Prince William County welcomed 30 new small businesses into the county during the month of July, bringing the year total to 230.
“Our dedicated team of experts is committed to simplifying the complexities of construction project management,” Mandi Spina, director of the Department of Development Services (DDS), said. “We understand that every project is unique and our professionals are equipped to enhance workflows by leveraging our in-depth knowledge of the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code.”
The DDS launched the Small Business Project Management Program, which, since its inception and implementation, has brought in and retained more than 2,400 small businesses in the county.
Bristow
- Fisher Auto Parts, Suite 135, 7951 Gainsford Court
- Taqueria Rancho El Milagro, 11707 Nokesville Road
Gainesville
- St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Suite 202, 1450 John Marshall Highway
- Subway, 7941 Heritage Village Plaza
Haymarket
- Skyline Financial Partners, Suite 201, 6611 Jefferson St.
Manassas
- Turner’s Service Co., 11482 Robertson Drive
- Decks & Docks Lumber Company, 10331 Piper Lane
- Tomato Stores USA, Suite C8, Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road
- Brooklyn Pizza & Italian Grill, 9987 Sowder Village Square
- Spirit Halloween, 10336 Portsmouth Road
- Regnum Auto Motors, 7404 Centreville Road
- Maken Law Offices Immigration and Litigation, Suite A, 8575 Sudley Road
- Linda’s Barber Shop, Suite 126, 10370 Festival Lane
- Home Helpers Home Care of Gainesville, Suite 300, 10432 Balls Ford Road
Nokesville
- Fitzwater Fine Jewelry, Suite A, 12914 Fitzwater Drive
Occoquan
- Eureka Trading and Cleaning Services, Suite C, 308 Poplar Alley
Woodbridge
- Indian Café, 5860 Mapledale Plaza
- St Mary Orthodox Church, 14549 Town Center Road
- Smoke Hut, 4810 Dale Blvd.
- MBH Settlement Group, Suite 200, 4565 Daisy Reid Ave.
- Pro-Keys Locksmith Service, 3112 PS Business Center
- Erick’s Flooring & Carpets, 2936 PS Business Center
- Dedicated Smiles, 2970 Prince William Parkway
- Vivian’s Nail Bar & Spa, 12429 Hedges Run Drive
- Hunan Garden, 12437 Hedges Run Drive
- Liimra, 14794 Build America Drive
- Ajax Studios, 14414 Richmond Highway
- Mercado Insurance Group, 13943 Richmond Highway
- Kaboistan, 13605 Richmond Highway
- Supreme Pizza & Grill, 13243 Occoquan Road
Welcome to Prince William County!