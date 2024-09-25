Week 5: How Will Our Candidates Serve Our Veterans?

We continue our survey series with our fifth question to our candidates. To help voters in Virginia’s 7th District and state-wide make an informed decision, we continue a feature series offering insights into each candidate’s stand on critical issues affecting our area.
Candidates are emailed a question and asked to reply by a deadline. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.
Early voting began Sept. 20. Senator Tim Kaine and Hung Cao are running for the
District 10 seat in the U.S. Senate. Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman are running for the District 7 seat in the House of Representatives.
We asked our candidates the following question:
Our state has a significant veteran population. What specific policies will you advocate for to improve healthcare, employment opportunities, and support services for veterans and their families?
Kaine responded:
No state is more closely connected to the military than Virginia. As the father of a Marine, I know firsthand that military families, veterans, and service members face unique challenges and need leaders who understand them. That’s why I’ve made it a top priority in the Senate to support veterans, servicemembers, and their families.In 2022, I helped pass the PACT Act, which expanded health care and benefits through the VA to toxic-exposed veterans and marked the largest expansion of VA health care in nearly 30 years. I have also passed legislation to ease servicemembers’ transition into the civilian workforce by helping them use the skills they developed in the military to obtain a workforce credential to help them get a good job, and help remove barriers to maternal and postpartum mental health care in the military. Last month, I cosponsored legislation to help end homelessness among veterans by guaranteeing access to a housing voucher for all veterans who need it and protecting veteran families using a voucher from facing housing discrimination.Additionally, I worked to pass the Brandon Act to provide servicemembers with key mental health support by empowering them to get the help they need confidentially. The legislation was named in honor of Brandon Caserta, who died by suicide in 2018 while he was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. I continue to relentlessly advocate for DOD to fully implement this law.
Cao responded:
Veterans’ issues will always be near and dear to my heart as a twenty-five year Navy combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. Our servicemembers and veterans deserve to have access to appropriate and timely healthcare, and mental health services. The idea that we are feeding and clothing illegal aliens while 80,000 of our veterans are homeless on the streets makes my blood boil. Our men and women in uniform deserve to have a Commander-in-Chief and Congress which supports their efforts across the globe. We continue to fight a proxy war in Ukraine without robust debate about the financial burden or national security implications to our country. Americans deserve to know from the Administration the desired end-state. Our military must have the resources it needs to face growing instability around the world. Right now, we face abysmal recruiting numbers and deficits in overall readiness. This is a leadership problem first and foremost and our active duty servicemembers deserve better. Make no mistake, as your United States Senator, I will work to ensure our veterans receive the resources and support that they deserve.
We asked our House of Representatives candidates this question:
How do you plan to reach out to and engage with voters from across the political spectrum, and what would you do to ensure that your representation reflects the diverse perspectives and needs of all citizens in our district?
Anderson responded:
Freedom isn’t free, and our veterans have earned the support and respect of a grateful nation. There are significant number of veterans, military families, Gold Star families, and military installations in the district. I want our veterans to get the best possible care and benefits. I want to serve on the Veteran’s Affairs Committee because that will be the best place to advocate for my fellow veterans. I use VA health care and will always fight to make it better.
Vindman responded:
As a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and the husband of a current U.S. Army Reservist, I don’t just appreciate the unique needs of our veteran population—I’ve lived them. The servicemen and women who’ve dedicated their lives to protecting our country and our freedoms deserve leaders who are focused on following through on the solemn duty to our veterans, not just using them as props for their political gains. In Congress, I will:
First, I will protect the existing, hard-earned benefits of veterans from attacks from MAGA extremists. The Project 2025 blueprint for a MAGA-controlled federal government has proposed slashing funding for veterans’ healthcare and housing programs, and cutting dual compensation benefits for disabled vets. It also has proposed replacing the career civil servants at the VA—men and women who have decades of experience—with partisan actors who don’t know the first thing about delivering for our veterans. If elected, I will fight tooth and nail to stop this extreme agenda and ensure that there are no cuts to existing programs to support our veteran community.
Second, I will build on recent bipartisan progress, such as the landmark PACT Act that veterans have fought for decades to make a reality. The PACT Act has meant that millions of veterans previously denied care can now access their hard-earned benefits without having to fight tooth and nail to prove their eligibility. In Congress, I will work to both ensure this legislation is effectively implemented by the VA and build on it so we can ensure that no veteran’s legitimate claims are doubted or turned away when they go to seek vital medical benefits.
Last, if I am elected, I will fight to secure the necessary resources to provide holistic support to our veterans. From guaranteeing funding for job training and placement support, to providing funding for home ownership to end the crisis of veteran homelessness, expanding physical and mental health support, and promoting increased qualified professional staffing at VA hospitals and outpatient centers. As your Congressman, I will ensure our veterans are supported and cared for across Virginia, and the country. I also know that more funding alone is not enough to solve these problems. In Congress, I will demand increased oversight so that problems are addressed and not simply swept under the rug.
Serving for 25 years in the Army was the honor of my life, and I can think of no mission more important than ensuring our nation upholds the solemn responsibility we have to our veterans. My brothers and sisters in uniform had my back for 25 years, you can bet your bottom dollar that I will have theirs.