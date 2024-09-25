Week 5: How Will Our Candidates Serve Our Veterans?

We continue our survey series with our fifth question to our candidates. To help voters in Virginia’s 7th District and state-wide make an informed decision, we continue a feature series offering insights into each candidate’s stand on critical issues affecting our area.

Candidates are emailed a question and asked to reply by a deadline. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.

Early voting began Sept. 20. Senator Tim Kaine and Hung Cao are running for the District 10 seat in the U.S. Senate. Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman are running for the District 7 seat in the House of Representatives.

We asked our candidates the following question:

Our state has a significant veteran population. What specific policies will you advocate for to improve healthcare, employment opportunities, and support services for veterans and their families?

Kaine responded: No state is more closely connected to the military than Virginia. As the father of a Marine, I know firsthand that military families, veterans, and service members face unique challenges and need leaders who understand them. That’s why I’ve made it a top priority in the Senate to support veterans, servicemembers, and their families. In 2022, I helped pass the PACT Act, which expanded health care and benefits through the VA to toxic-exposed veterans and marked the largest expansion of VA health care in nearly 30 years. I have also passed legislation to ease servicemembers’ transition into the civilian workforce by helping them use the skills they developed in the military to obtain a workforce credential to help them get a good job, and help remove barriers to maternal and postpartum mental health care in the military. Last month, I cosponsored legislation to help end homelessness among veterans by guaranteeing access to a housing voucher for all veterans who need it and protecting veteran families using a voucher from facing housing discrimination. Additionally, I worked to pass the Brandon Act to provide servicemembers with key mental health support by empowering them to get the help they need confidentially. The legislation was named in honor of Brandon Caserta, who died by suicide in 2018 while he was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. I continue to relentlessly advocate for DOD to fully implement this law. Cao responded: Veterans’ issues will always be near and dear to my heart as a twenty-five year Navy combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. Our servicemembers and veterans deserve to have access to appropriate and timely healthcare, and mental health services. The idea that we are feeding and clothing illegal aliens while 80,000 of our veterans are homeless on the streets makes my blood boil. Our men and women in uniform deserve to have a Commander-in-Chief and Congress which supports their efforts across the globe. We continue to fight a proxy war in Ukraine without robust debate about the financial burden or national security implications to our country. Americans deserve to know from the Administration the desired end-state. Our military must have the resources it needs to face growing instability around the world. Right now, we face abysmal recruiting numbers and deficits in overall readiness. This is a leadership problem first and foremost and our active duty servicemembers deserve better. Make no mistake, as your United States Senator, I will work to ensure our veterans receive the resources and support that they deserve.

We asked our House of Representatives candidates this question:

How do you plan to reach out to and engage with voters from across the political spectrum, and what would you do to ensure that your representation reflects the diverse perspectives and needs of all citizens in our district?

Anderson responded:

Freedom isn’t free, and our veterans have earned the support and respect of a grateful nation. There are significant number of veterans, military families, Gold Star families, and military installations in the district. I want our veterans to get the best possible care and benefits. I want to serve on the Veteran’s Affairs Committee because that will be the best place to advocate for my fellow veterans. I use VA health care and will always fight to make it better.