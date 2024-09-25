Meet the Principal: Q+A with Lake Ridge Elementary’s New Principal, Abigail Martinez

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Abigail Martinez, the new principal of Lake Ridge Elementary in Woodbridge. Martinez has been an educator for nearly 20 years and recently served as The Nokesville School’s assistant principal for two years.

Why Prince William County, and why Lake Ridge Elementary?

Prince William County Public Schools has an excellent Strategic Plan, and the mission, vision, and core values resonate with me and motivate me as an educator. I am proud to be joining the wonderful community of Lake Ridge Elementary with amazing students, a dedicated staff and engaged families. We believe in each other and cheer each other on at Lake Ridge Elementary. Everyone I have met has been so welcoming, not just to me, but to all the new staff members joining us this year.

How will you bring your experience as [specific experiences here] to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I have proudly served as a school administrator for 11 years, including time in another division, and most recently as an assistant principal at The Nokesville School in PWCS. I am also a speech-language pathologist who has served students with disabilities, while collaborating with their classroom teachers. I believe every child deserves a champion, and I love leading and working with a team of educators who feel the same way. We are all here to help kids reach their thriving futures!

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?