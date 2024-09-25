Ferry Farm to Host Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day Oct. 6

Ferry Farm, the historical boyhood home of George Washington, will host a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day on Oct. 6. Visitors will be provided with American Sign Language (ASL) tour guides at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tours begin at the back porch of the Washington house, a five-minute walk from the Visitor Center, and pre-registration is encouraged. Each session is limited to 10 guests.

The event began around 10 years ago as part of Virginia Archaeology Month in October. In 2018, the focus of the tours shifted to the Washington House, and in Spring of 2023, the program was added to Historic Kenmore as well. Allison Ellis, the George Washington Foundation’s Manager of Public Programs, said in addition to programs at Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore, they are adding a new archaeology-focused Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community Day where guests will be able to speak with Ferry Farm archaeologists at the lab and at the dig site with an ASL interpreter.

Ellis said, “These events are on our calendar every year, so anyone who wants to come visit either of our sites and learn more about the history of the region can do just that with confidence. We host these events as part of our mission to make history accessible for all.” She also noted the first floor of the reconstruction of the Washington House is wheelchair accessible, as are the Ferry Farm and Historic Kenmore Visitor Centers.

Ferry Farm offers guided tours of the Washington House replica that explore the lives of George Washington, his mother Mary, other Washington family members, and the enslaved community who lived there. The tour highlights the hardships these individuals faced after the death of George’s father, Augustine Washington. Visitors begin at the Visitor Center, where they can purchase tickets and explore The Science of History at Ferry Farm. This exhibit showcases colonial and Civil War artifacts excavated at Ferry Farm and offers a view into the Archaeology Lab, where experts study thousands of artifacts.

A new mini-exhibit displays artifacts related to the presence and use of horses, focusing on the safety of both horses and riders. Visitors can view the grounds before and after their guided tours.