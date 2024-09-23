UVA Health Awards Grants to Dozens of Local Nonprofits

UVA Health donated nearly $265,000 in grant funding to 42 local nonprofits in the Prince William and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Districts.

The nonprofits were chosen based on the “unwavering commitment” to address community health needs as identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study. The study focused on mental and behavioral health, substance use and chronic diseases.

The 24 nonprofits Prince William that were awarded include:

Benedictine Sisters of Virginia

Boxes of Basics

Brain Injury Services

Carried to Full Term

Carried to Full Term CASA Children’s Interventional Services, Inc.

CASA Children’s Interventional Services, Inc. Chris Atwood Foundation, Inc.

Future Kings

Future Kings George Mason University Foundation, Inc.

George Mason University Foundation, Inc. House of Mercy

House of Mercy Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William, Inc.

Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William, Inc. Manassas City Schools

Manassas City Schools Medical Missionaries, Inc.

Medical Missionaries, Inc. Nami Prince William

Nami Prince William Northern Virginia Family Service

Northern Virginia Family Service Northern Virginia Food Rescue

Northern Virginia Food Rescue Northern Virginia Kappa Achievement Foundation, Inc.

Northern Virginia Kappa Achievement Foundation, Inc. Northern Virginia Veterans Association

People Incorporated of Virginia

Postpartum Support Virginia

Prince William County Community Foundation, Inc.

Prince William County Parks Foundation, Inc.

Serve Our Willing Warriors

The House, Inc.

Youth for Tomorrow – New Life Center, Inc.

“Our goal at UVA Health is to improve the health of individuals in our community by promoting health, healing, and treatment in response to identified community health needs,” Michelle Strider, chief nursing officer for UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, said. “One of our main goals in the 10-year strategic plan is to cultivate healthy communities and belonging for all. Our grant partners are instrumental in supporting that mission.”