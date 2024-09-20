Stafford County Breaks Ground on Elementary School 18

Stafford County officials broke ground on Elementary School 18 on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, marking the beginning of construction for the county’s latest state-of-the-art learning facility. The school will sit next to the new High School #6, now under construction on Stafford Plaza Drive, across from a Walmart on Route 17.

The new elementary school will serve 1,070 students in a 130,000-square-foot building. The $46.1 million project is expected to be completed by June 2026, with substantial completion for temporary occupancy by April 2026.

The groundbreaking comes just days after the Stafford County School Board awarded a $44 million contract for constructing Elementary School 19. During its September 10, 2024, meeting, the board unanimously approved the contract with Branch Builds, Inc., to build the new school next to Brooke Point High School at 80 Black Hawk Lane. Similar in size to Elementary School 18, the 131,000-square-foot facility will also accommodate 1,070 students and is scheduled to open in 2026.

The procurement process for both schools was competitive, with bids being advertised through the Commonwealth of Virginia’s eProcurement platform. Branch Builds submitted the lowest qualifying bid for Elementary School 19, with subsequent bids from San Jose Construction Group at $46.1 million and HESS at $47.9 million. Both projects are funded through the county’s capital projects budget as part of Stafford’s efforts to meet the educational needs of its growing population.