Poll: What should new County Administrator Bill Ashton prioritize as he steps into his role in Stafford County?

At the September 17, 2024, Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, Bill Ashton debuted as the new County Administrator.

Chairwoman Meg Bomke welcomed Ashton, saying, “On behalf of the board, I’d like to welcome our new county administrator, Bill Ashton. He joined the county yesterday, and this is his first board meeting. Welcome, Bill.”

Ashton replaces Randall Vosburg, who resigned in February after nearly two years in the role. Vosburg had succeeded Fred Presley, who vacated the position in April 2022. Ashton now steps into the leadership role with a strong background in public administration, previously serving as the Town Manager of Herndon and Director of Information Technology for the town. His academic credentials include a master’s degree in Public Administration from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is also a member of the International City/County Management Association and the Virginia Local Government Managers Association.

In his new position, Ashton will manage all county departments, oversee daily operations, and implement policies set by the Board of Supervisors. The Board expressed confidence in his leadership and ability to address the county’s key priorities, including infrastructure, growth management, and public services. He will be paid a $295,000 annual salary.