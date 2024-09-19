Early Voting Starts Friday: Here’s Information for Prince William Voters

Early voting for the Nov. 5 General Election starts Friday (Sept. 20), and Prince William County has put out the vital information voters need ahead of the day.

This year’s ballot will include candidates for United States president, the House of Representatives and Senate.

Starting Friday, the Office of Elections (9250 Lee Ave. Suite 1, Manassas) will be open for early voters. Early voting ends Nov. 2. And starting on Oct. 13, the following locations will be open for early voting:

Ferlazzo Building (15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge)

Haymarket-Gainesville Library (14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket)

Brentsville Courthouse (12229 Bristow Road, Bristow)

Dumfries Community Center (17757 Main St., Dumfries)

Department of Motor Vehicles (2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge)

These locations will be open for voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday and will have extended hours on Wednesdays until 7 p.m. and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Voters can also go on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters must show identification from the state’s Acceptable IDs List, which includes:

Virginia driver’s license;

Virginia DMV-issued ID card;

Valid employee ID card containing a photograph;

U.S. military ID;

Valid student ID (with or without photograph) by a valid higher education or high school institution in Virginia;

Valid U.S. passport;

and many more.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 25 by 5 p.m. Completed applications can be returned via mail — and must be postmarked by Nov. 5 — or delivered in person to any Prince William County voting location by Nov. 5.

If you miss the Oct. 15 deadline to register to vote, you can still register and vote on the same day at either an early voting location in the county or at your dedicated polling place on Election Day. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.