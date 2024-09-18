Week 4: How Will Our Candidates Handle Bipartisanship?

Anderson responded:

I strongly believe that country comes before political party. During my time as a Green Beret, no one cared about political affiliation, and I’ll take that same approach to representing you in Congress. In contrast, my opponent is a down-the-line partisan. That’s one reason why he won’t debate me on TV – his positions are mired in the failures of the past, while I’ll work with anyone to improve the future of people in my home district. For example: I’ll work to get costs down; he’ll continue the same inflationary spending policies. High gas and grocery prices affect everyone regardless of political affiliation or beliefs, so that’s what I’m focused on. I will meet with anyone and talk about any issues in any setting. That’s how I campaign and that’s how I’ll operate in Congress, because I am there to serve the entire 7th district, no matter what party affiliation.

Vindman responded:

In my 25 years in the Army, I worked with folks of every race, religion, class, and educational level. In every instance, there was far more that we had in common than what made us different. As a paratrooper it never mattered if the soldier standing next to me on a jump was a Democrat or Republican, we saw the mission through. Labels just get in the way.

I’ve brought this same mission-first focus to my campaign for Congress, and every day out on the trail reaffirms to me that there will always be more that unites us than what divides us. I’m willing to work with anyone that will help move our community forward.

On this campaign, I have gone everywhere. I’ve joined Sunday services in one-room churches in rural Spotsylvania, toured immigrant-owned grocery stores in Prince William, knocked on doors in the Piedmont, attended NASCAR races in Spotsy and rodeos in Culpeper, chatted with folks at Black barber shops, and visited family farms. At every event I attend or voter I meet with, I listen more than talk. Frankly, that’s where I get some great ideas, from regular folks.

In Congress, I pledge to be a fighter for every person who calls our community their home, not just those who voted for me. I will work across the aisle to protect our freedoms, lower costs, and make it easier for middle-class families to thrive. I will keep visiting every corner of this district, holding accessible town halls, and making sure my office is working to deliver for Virginians.

This is my home. My wife and I are raising our two kids in public schools here. I’ll never stop fighting for our community.