Week 4: How Will Our Candidates Handle Bipartisanship?

All four candidates answered our fourth week of candidate survey questions. To help voters in Virginia’s 7th and 10th Congressional Districts make an informed decision, we continue a feature series offering insights into each candidate’s stand on critical issues affecting our area.
Candidates are emailed a question and asked to reply by a deadline. This format lets voters quickly compare the candidates’ views on critical issues, helping them make an informed choice come election day.
Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 20. Senator Tim Kaine and Hung Cao are running to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman are running for the District 7 seat in the House of Representatives.
We asked Senate candidates the following question:
Given the current climate of political division, what specific initiatives would you propose to foster bipartisan cooperation in the Senate and work toward policies that benefit all Virginians, regardless of political affiliation?
Kaine responded:
For my entire career, I’ve rolled my sleeves up and worked across the aisle to do what’s best for Virginia. Whether it be working with a Republican-controlled legislature to increase Pre-K enrollment when I was Governor, working with the Trump administration to strengthen our Navy and bolster Virginia’s shipbuilding industry, working with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to save lives by raising the federal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, or working with the Biden administration and Senators from both parties to rebuild our infrastructure and bring good-paying jobs to Virginia — I am willing to partner with anyone if it means delivering for Virginians. We need more leaders in elected office who work together to pursue common-sense solutions.
Cao responded:
When I was in the Navy, I wasn’t thinking about Republicans or Democrats. I was defending the freedoms of all Americans. I will do the same in the United States Senate. For far too long, Washington DC has been broken. Our elected representatives don’t get things done on behalf of the people who sent them there, and they stay far too long on our dime. I’ll work with anyone in Congress, regardless of party, if they share our goals of securing the border, lowering prices, and preserving the freedom of Virginians to live as they choose.
We asked our House of Representatives candidates this question:
How do you plan to reach out to and engage with voters from across the political spectrum, and what would you do to ensure that your representation reflects the diverse perspectives and needs of all citizens in our district?
Anderson responded:
I strongly believe that country comes before political party. During my time as a Green Beret, no one cared about political affiliation, and I’ll take that same approach to representing you in Congress. In contrast, my opponent is a down-the-line partisan. That’s one reason why he won’t debate me on TV – his positions are mired in the failures of the past, while I’ll work with anyone to improve the future of people in my home district. For example: I’ll work to get costs down; he’ll continue the same inflationary spending policies. High gas and grocery prices affect everyone regardless of political affiliation or beliefs, so that’s what I’m focused on. I will meet with anyone and talk about any issues in any setting. That’s how I campaign and that’s how I’ll operate in Congress, because I am there to serve the entire 7th district, no matter what party affiliation.
Vindman responded:
In my 25 years in the Army, I worked with folks of every race, religion, class, and educational level. In every instance, there was far more that we had in common than what made us different. As a paratrooper it never mattered if the soldier standing next to me on a jump was a Democrat or Republican, we saw the mission through. Labels just get in the way.
I’ve brought this same mission-first focus to my campaign for Congress, and every day out on the trail reaffirms to me that there will always be more that unites us than what divides us. I’m willing to work with anyone that will help move our community forward.
On this campaign, I have gone everywhere. I’ve joined Sunday services in one-room churches in rural Spotsylvania, toured immigrant-owned grocery stores in Prince William, knocked on doors in the Piedmont, attended NASCAR races in Spotsy and rodeos in Culpeper, chatted with folks at Black barber shops, and visited family farms. At every event I attend or voter I meet with, I listen more than talk. Frankly, that’s where I get some great ideas, from regular folks.
In Congress, I pledge to be a fighter for every person who calls our community their home, not just those who voted for me. I will work across the aisle to protect our freedoms, lower costs, and make it easier for middle-class families to thrive. I will keep visiting every corner of this district, holding accessible town halls, and making sure my office is working to deliver for Virginians.
This is my home. My wife and I are raising our two kids in public schools here. I’ll never stop fighting for our community.