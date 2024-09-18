Game 2 of Carolina League Championship Postponed Due to Storms; Potential Doubleheader Today

Tonight’s Game 2 of the Carolina League Championship Series between the Fredericksburg Nationals (FredNats) and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will now look to play a potential doubleheader today, with the first game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Both games are set to last seven innings each, but if the FredNats win the first game, they will be crowned Carolina League champions, making the second game unnecessary.

Fans who had tickets for Tuesday night’s postponed matchup will have the option to exchange their tickets for an equal or lesser value ticket for tomorrow’s doubleheader. Gates are expected to open at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

The FredNats are currently just one win away from securing the North Divisional Championship in the best-of-three series. They took a 6-4 victory on the road in Game 1, returning to Fredericksburg with hopes of clinching the title. Alex Clemmey is set to start for Fredericksburg, with Travis Sthele ready to provide support from the bullpen. On the mound for Kannapolis is right-hander Tanner McDougal.