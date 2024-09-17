Prince William Police Make Arrest in 2010 Cold Case

Prince William County Police made an arrest Tuesday in the 14-year-old cold case of Shane Ryan Donahue, who was 23 at the time of his disappearance.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Timothy Sean Hickerson, who lives in Palm Coast, Fla. Hickerson was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to Virginia.

More from Prince William Police on the case: