Local Schools to Join Statewide Discussion on Cell Phone Use and Mental Health with First Lady Youngkin and Dr. Haidt

On September 19, First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin and social psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt will hold a fireside chat to discuss Haidt’s book The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness. The event will explore the impact of social media and cell phone use on childhood and mental health, focusing on how communities and schools can address these issues.

The event will be broadcast live to participating schools, which are encouraged to use it as an opportunity for discussions with parents, educators, students, and families about cell phone and social media use. Schools will receive a facilitator’s guide with materials and technical support for these conversations.

Many school districts updated their cell phone usage policies prior to the start of the 2024-25 school year. Stafford County schools require students keep their phones stored out of sight. In Prince William County, phones are prohibited during instructional time.

In Stafford County, both Anthony Burns Elementary School and Widewater Elementary School are participating in the fireside chat. Pre-registration is required using an online form, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

In Prince William County, Old Bridge Elementary School is participating. Pre-registration is required through an online form.

Youngkin, a mother of four children, works alongside husband Governor Glenn Youngkin to address various community needs. Her focus includes issues such as mental and behavioral healthcare, workforce preparedness, and addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Haidt is a professor at New York University and an author known for his research on morality and its cultural variations. His recent work has focused on the role of social media in the mental health decline among teens. The Anxious Generation, published in 2024, addresses the effects of technology on childhood development.