FredNats One Win Away from North Divisional Championship in Tonight’s Home Showdown

The Fredericksburg Nationals (FredNats) are one win away from claiming the North Divisional Championship as they take on the Kannapolis Cannonballers (North Carolina) in Game 2 of the best-of-three series tonight, Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

After securing a 6-4 win on the road in Game 1, the FredNats return home to try and finish the series with a victory. Starting pitcher Alex Clemmey takes the mound for Fredericksburg, making his second playoff start. Clemmey had an early solid outing in his first playoff start but struggled in the 4th inning. Travis Sthele is expected to back him up from the bullpen while Kannapolis sends righty Tanner McDougal to the mound.

In Game 1, the FredNats led wire-to-wire, jumping ahead with key RBI hits from Caleb Lomavita and Nate Ochoa and a clutch two-run single from Seaver King in the 5th. Despite a strong comeback effort from the Cannonballers, Fredericksburg held on, aided by a stellar outfield assist from Cristhian Vaquero and solid relief pitching from Robert Cranz and Anthony Arguelles.

If Kannapolis wins tonight, Game 3 will be held tomorrow at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Otherwise, Fredericksburg will claim the championship on home turf.