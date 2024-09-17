Congressional District Candidates to Speak at Forum in Manassas

Candidates for the United States House of Representatives will be speaking at Metz Middle School in Manassas on Tuesday night.

Candidates for the Virginia 7th and 10th Congressional districts will engage in a forum, which the Prince William NAACP, Coalition for Action and Prince William Chamber for Commerce are hosting.

The forum is an opportunity to meet the congressional candidates and speak with them directly. Attendees can ask questions, engage with the candidates and make an informed decision ahead of early voting, which starts on Friday.

The event is being moderated by Larry Miller, an anchor for WUSA9. There will be a reception with light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 7 p.m.

All four candidates were invited, but it is unclear whether Mike Clancy will attend. The candidates are:

Eugene Vindman (D), 7th district candidate

Derrick Anderson (R), 7th district candidate

Suhas Subramanyam (D), 10th district candidate

Mike Clancy (R), 10th district candidate

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat is up for grabs because the current House Rep., Abigail Spanberger, is running for governor, which will be on the ballot in 2025. The 10th Congressional seat is open because Rep. Jennifer Wexton is retiring following a diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy.

The 10th district covers all of Fauquier County, Loudoun County and Rappahannock County, parts Fairfax County and western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The seventh district covers the southern and eastern Prince William County, Stafford County, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.

Voters can find their U.S. Representative by searching via zip code.

If you’re going:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Metz Middle School (9950 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Metz Middle School (9950 Wellington Road, Manassas) Registration

If you cannot make it in-person, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will livestream the event from their Facebook page.