NOVEC to Hold Free Career Expos to Attract Women Workers

The Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) will be holding two free, one-day career events in October in an effort to young women to careers in the energy field.

NOVEC is partnering with the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) to host these expos. The event, entitled “Girl Power,” will occur twice in October: Oct. 3 in Salisbury, Md.; and Oct. 30 in Palmyra, Va.

Women and girls will learn about job safety and how to climb a utility pole, operate a bucket truck and fly a drone. Attendees will also meet with industry professionals to discuss their career goals and prepare for interviews.

Participants must be 15 years old or older, but NOVEC said it would consider younger students. The rosters for each day are limited to 90 participants and the registration windows are coming up; register by Sept. 17 for the Oct. 3 session, and register by Oct. 9 for the Oct. 30 session.

NOVEC said it provides hard hats and other necessary safety equipment, but asks participants wear long sleeves and hiking or work boots. NOVEC also stated students can classify this day a “career exploration day” for attendance purposes as the program runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit VMDAEC’s website.