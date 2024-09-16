Fredericksburg Residents Invited to Comment on Route 1 and Augustine Avenue Intersection Improvements

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is inviting residents of the Fredericksburg region to participate in a public hearing on a proposed project to modify the intersection at Route 1 and Augustine Avenue, near Allman’s BBQ. The project aims to improve traffic flow and safety at several key intersections along Route 1, including Stafford Avenue, College Avenue, and Eagle Village Drive.

The project is being funded through Virginia’s SMART SCALE state transportation program. The application for this project was submitted by the City of Fredericksburg.

An in-person, open house format public hearing will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hugh Mercer Elementary School at 2100 Cowan Boulevard. In case of a rescheduled date, the hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the same time and location.

Attendees will be able to review project materials, ask questions, and speak with VDOT staff members. Displays of the proposed plans will be available, and VDOT encourages feedback from the public. For those unable to attend, project materials and an online survey are available on the project webpage. The survey will remain open through Oct. 5, 2024, and comments can also be submitted via email or traditional mail.

Major design changes include:

Adding a right turn lane on southbound Route 1 onto Augustine Avenue.

Restricting right turns from northbound Route 1 onto Augustine Avenue (east of Route 1).

Closing access to Snowden Drive at Route 1 on both the east and west sides.

Modifying the curb and median islands at the Powhatan Street/Augustine Avenue intersection.

Removing the service road along the west side of Route 1 from Eagle Village Drive to Augustine Avenue.

Installing sidewalks, pedestrian ramps, and crossing signal equipment at Eagle Village Drive and Route 1.

Installing a sidewalk along the west side of Route 1 between Eagle Village Drive and Stafford Avenue.

Relocating the right turn stop bars at Eagle Village Drive and College Avenue at the Route 1 intersection.

The project would be advertised for construction to start in May 2027.