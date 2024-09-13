Smoke Spoils Friday Lunch On Caroline Street

Fire alarms went off just before lunchtime on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, bringing firefighters in from several locations in the area and halting traffic and shoppers.

All eyes were on the building at 1016 Caroline Street, an old theater that currently houses a daycare center. Fire trucks and ambulances blocked the street entrances to minimize traffic surrounding the building, and a ladder was extended to the roof, allowing firefighters to access that area.

“The whole block is closed,” said one shop owner across the street.

“The old Victoria Theater is on fire, might be electrical too, not sure,” said another.

The trucks on the scene included Fredericksburg Engines 1 and 2, Ladder 1, Medic 2, and Stafford County Engine 1.

“It takes a lot to figure out where it’s coming from,” said one firefighter that was down on the street.

Firefighters on the roof found an air handler that may have caused the smoke smell, so they investigated further. About 20 minutes later, some of the trucks pulled away, opening some of the side streets to through traffic. Fire officials have not said what caused the commotion.