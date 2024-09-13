Prince William County Diversity Day in Pictures

The Prince William County Police Department hosted its fourth community fair, dubbed “Diversity Day,” on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The community came together to celebrate the things that make Prince William County unique. The event, created in 2020, is held every year to humanize the badge and introduce the community to those entrusted to keep the community safe. Tristan and Dylan Nicolson of Woodbridge get a chance to pet horses from the Prince William County Police Mounted Unit. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Prince William County Police has consistently received high marks from the public in annual customer satisfaction surveys.
A County Librarian enjoys listening to a young community member reading. [Photo: Alan Gloss] The Patriot High School Choir performed the National Anthem for the crowd. [Photo: Alan Gloss] A face painter from PJ and Friends applies caricature masks to a young citizen while a crowd watches. [Photo: Alan Gloss] A food vendor shows off a customer’s BBQ pork sandwich with beans and mac & cheese. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
PWCPD Officer Smith demonstrates the thermal capability of one of the Department’s DJI Matrice 300 drones This drone has a 40 minute up-time and has hot swappable batteries to keep it in the air. The department stood up the drone unit in 2021, and is currently being led by First Sergeant Sam Dixon. The drones are used for search and rescue and accident reconstruction. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Emma Copeland of Woodbridge poses for a picture her dad is taking from atop a County Fire truck. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
“Lay Dee” makes balloon animals for children. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Chief Peter Newsham listens to public concerns at the event. Newsham said he’s focused on reaching all members of the public. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
A 1972 Plymouth Fury, representing police cars that used to patrol Prince William County is painted in the familiar PWCPD blue. While this car never saw duty as a working police car, in the early 1990’s current and retired police officers raised money to restore this vehicle. It’ a regular at events and pardes around the county. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Members of the combined honor guard were part of the official opening ceremony. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Oscar Asgantara and Daughters Jennifer and Andrea, all of Dale City, listen to a presentation by county employees. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Leiabelle from Manassas catches bubbles while waiting for her sister to get her portrait painted. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Isaac Delong of Alexandria checks out the 34-foot police boat that normally is in the Occoquan marina. The boat, a Donzi, was first purchased in 2006 for $192,000 and just went through a motor refresh. Delong’s mother Sherrene, just on-boarded as a new county employee. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Prince William firefighters Chris Brothers and Kim Shands get caught up in the moment dancing while salsa music plays in the background. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Tristan Amato from Lake Ridge learns more about firefighting from a fireman. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Officer Kevin Jeschke a member of the Western District has been with Prince William County Police since 2017. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Ariel sits patiently as an artist paints her portrait. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
A young Azalea Moore from Dale City took advantage of the suds and made a rope bubble. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Sesi Atiase and “Miss B.” both of Woodbridge enjoy making bubbles on Connaughton Plaza. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Lieutenant Joe Westerman supervises as Manassas residents Amadine and Ava Winter climb the boat’s ladder. The boat on display is one of three the county uses to patrol the navigable waters in and around the county. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
A 10 foot tall street performer was part of the event shows off his balancing skills. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Chief Peter Newsham gives opening remarks for the fourth annual diversity day celebration. [Photo: Alan Gloss]