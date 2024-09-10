‘Rocky Horror Show’ Coming to ARTfactory Next Friday

“The Rocky Horror Show” is coming to the ARTfactory’s Wind River Theater starting on Sept. 20.

Written by Richard O’Brien, the story follows a newly engaged couple who happen upon a mysterious castle and chaos eventually ensues.

Two-time Riff-Raff actor James Maxted said he’s always been intrigued by the story.

“My first time seeing ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ was my freshman year in college. I’ve always been a fan of musicals, rock ‘n’ roll and sci-fi movies, so this was right up my alley. Add in the insanely inappropriate responses and adlibs of the audience with the performers in front of the screen and I knew I loved it,” Maxted said.

According to a press release from the ARTfactory, the Caton Merchant Family Gallery will be transformed to an immersive experience for the audience. It will transform into the first few scenes of the show before entering the theater space.

In addition to Maxted, the cast includes Zach Burgess, Megan Bently, Anastasia Hanchak, Talya Conroy, Muggs Leone, Patrick Bell, Zack Walsh, Richard Pollington, Sarah Allbrandt, Ahryel Tinker, Shelby Cody-Jones, Wyatt Underwood, Caroline Battle and Chris Maulden.

The show will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5.

If you’re going: