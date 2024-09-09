Make a Difference in the Lives of Our Children — Join the Team at Youth For Tomorrow!

If you’re looking for an opportunity to make an extraordinary impact in the lives of young people and families, and work alongside a supportive, encouraging a group of colleagues, Youth For Tomorrow is for you.

As we continue to grow and expand our program services to support more troubled teens, we have an immediate need for additional staff members in several areas within our residential programs. We are seeking compassionate individuals who want to make a positive impact on the lives of the youth in our care. Perhaps you, or someone you know, would be interested in joining our team!

“YFT reminds me of a big family. Family is very important in everything we do here. We work for the good of those we serve and strive to provide a safe haven for those in need.” “Everyone here builds unique relationships with their co-workers, uplift each other, prays for one another and work together, which, of course, are examples of core family concepts. YFT brings together a multitude of people from all walks of life and encourages growth — personal and professional — amongst its employees.” — Mikka Sturdivant (YFT Staff Member, 20 years)

We are seeking qualified staff for several positions, including Residential Counselors, Case Managers, Mental Health Counselors, Teaching Assistants and more. Each position plays a vital role in providing children and their families the opportunity to refocus their lives and to develop confidence, life skills, intellectual ability, spiritual insight, and moral integrity.

Our greatest needs are for individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful impact in the lives of young people. Whether you are interested in direct care with the kids, or supporting them from behind the scenes, we are looking for compassionate and dedicated individuals who share our commitment to fostering growth and healing. These roles are essential to maintaining the high standards of care and support that YFT is known for.

As a YFT team member, you will receive comprehensive training, opportunities for professional development, and a supportive work environment where your contributions are recognized and valued. If you are ready to contribute your time and talents to change lives, we encourage you to apply today.

Youth for Tomorrow provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits illegal discrimination and harassment based on race, sex, color, national origin, age, disability, genetics, or veteran status.

Youth for Tomorrow exercises its right as a religious organization to employ people consistent with its religious beliefs, practices, and observances.