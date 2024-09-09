Fighting Hunger: VACU, FredNats Partnership a ‘Home Run’ With $11,710 Donation to Fredericksburg Food Bank

Virginia Credit Union (VACU) and the Fredericksburg Nationals have donated $11,710 to address hunger and food insecurity in the Central Rappahannock River area through their Strikeout Hunger campaign. Over the past three years, their combined efforts have contributed $32,710, providing 65,420 meals to those in need.

Press Release:

Virginia Credit Union (VACU) and the Fredericksburg Nationals have donated $11,710 to combat hunger and food insecurity in the Central Rappahannock River area. Through a partnership with the FredNats, the Fredericksburg-based minor league baseball team, VACU makes a $5 donation to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank for every strikeout recorded by the Nationals’ pitchers during the course of the season. The FredNats matched VACU’s $5,855 donation.

“We’re grateful for the good work of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank in helping alleviate hunger in our community,” said Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley. “We know the food bank continues to see a surge in the demand for assistance, and VACU is proud to lend a helping hand.”

In its third year, the Strikeout Hunger campaign is one of many VACU initiatives to aid the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which serves the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Members and employees of VACU also support area food banks through food drives, volunteer work days, and other fundraisers.

VACU and the FredNats have contributed $32,710 during the past three years to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which equates to 65,420 meals for our neighbors in need.

“Teamwork and partnership are essential to the work we do,” said Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank President/CEO Dan Maher. “Virginia Credit Union and the FredNats show great teamwork and great community awareness in committing $5 toward hunger relief for every strikeout by FredNats pitchers. We are honored to partner with them to make their community spirit tangible to those who rely on our services.”

About the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank helps to provide nutritious food to more than 46,000 people through a network of 235 community partners operating more than 330 food assistance programs. Learn more at fredfood.org.

About the FredNats

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a Minor League Baseball team and a Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play home games at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located in Fredericksburg. Learn more at milb.com/fredericksburg.

About Virginia Credit Union

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One Division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One Division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.