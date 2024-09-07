Man Found Dead in Blooms Park; Unrelated to Missing Mother Mamta Bhatt Case, Police Say

A 31-year-old man from Manassas City was found dead in Blooms Park on the night of September 6, 2024, after police and multiple agencies responded to a report of a lost hiker. The search included assistance from the Manassas Park Fire Department, Prince William County Police Department, Fairfax County Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have confirmed there is no suspected foul play and no threat to the public. The victim’s name has not been released, and the case has been handed over to the medical examiner for review.

This incident is unrelated to the case of the missing mother, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who is presumed dead. Police have conducted searches in Blooms Park and nearby areas for her body. Her husband, Naresh Bhatt, was arrested and charged with felony concealing a body on Thursday.

Press Release