DWR Operation Dry Water Ride-Along on Occoquan River

Alcohol impairs judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time, with effects intensified by sun, wind, noise, and motion on the water. The risk of death in boating incidents is similar for drinking operators and passengers.

In 2025, DWR officers arrested 10 individuals for boating under the influence, issued 255 citations, gave 160 warnings, and contacted over 3,500 boaters.

Key Tips:

Use properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets for everyone on board.

File a float plan and check weather forecasts.

Take a boating safety course.

Watch Mike Salmon’s full ride-along video:

Visit the DWR Boating page for more resources. Be responsible, be safe, and #RecreateResponsibly this holiday weekend.