$30.4 Million in New State Aid: Stafford School Board Votes to Restore Deferred Items and Reduce Local Request

The Stafford County School Board voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve a resolution requesting that the Board of Supervisors appropriate additional state funds for the FY27 school year. This followed the Virginia General Assembly and Governor’s final approval of the amended state budget the day prior.

The resolution incorporates an approximately $8.8 million net new recurring state increase—along with directed and one-time funds—for about $30.4 million in total additional state support. As part of the plan, the board proposed reducing its local funding request by $1.325 million as an “olive branch,” achieved by moderating some additions such as partial high school counselor positions and deferring certain bus replacements.

The special called meeting, held on June 30, 2026, addressed the tight timeline following state budget finalization. Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., and Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer Chris R. Fulmer presented the recommendations. Board Chair Dr. Elizabeth Warner (Griffis-Widewater District) facilitated the session. Other members participating included Vice Chair Dr. Sarah Chase (Falmouth District), Mr. Josh Regan (Aquia District), Ms. Patricia Healy (Rock Hill District), and others, with Ms. Randall absent.

In April, the board adopted an FY27 operating budget of $525.9 million, including a local request of $18.6 million from the county. Supervisors cut that request by $3.4 million, followed by a later fuel adjustment of $450,000. Deferred items totaling about $2.314 million included middle school safety and security officers, additional bus replacements, literacy textbooks, departmental reductions, and targeted paraprofessionals.

Key Funding Elements

Compensation (SOQ positions): 4% state increase (on top of the locally adopted average 4.75%).

4% state increase (on top of the locally adopted average 4.75%). At-Risk Funds: $251,000 (directed, proposed for middle school safety/security officers).

$251,000 (directed, proposed for middle school safety/security officers). Special Education: $2.5 million (directed for caseload reductions, differentiated staffing, recruitment/retention including agency support and licensure pathways, and 504 plan support).

$2.5 million (directed for caseload reductions, differentiated staffing, recruitment/retention including agency support and licensure pathways, and 504 plan support). One-Time Flexible Funding: $1.9 million (recommended for FY26 year-end priorities, such as stage rigging repairs).

$1.9 million (recommended for FY26 year-end priorities, such as stage rigging repairs). Unrestricted Recommendations: Reinstatement of several deferred items plus high school counselors (phased toward the 250:1 staffing standard from the current 300:1), utilities, and buses.

Board discussion highlighted student needs in special education—the district’s lowest-achieving group—mental health support from counselors, and recruitment/retention challenges amid a roughly 2.5% enrollment decline (about 806 students relative to projections). Some members raised concerns about staffing growth relative to enrollment trends, the speed of proposals, and exceeding the original local request. Others emphasized partnership with supervisors, retention bonuses (deferred to FY27), and addressing longstanding gaps.

Regan and supporters viewed the $1.325 million reduction as appreciation for county efforts. Healy and one other member opposed the motion, citing the above concerns. The resolution passed 4-2.

The amended budget includes state revenue of $330,572,707 and a reduced county transfer of $191,904,808. It aims to support Stafford students by improving special education services, mental health resources, safety, and instructional materials while maintaining fiscal prudence. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the appropriation at its July 7 meeting, with a follow-up possible Aug. 18.