Prince William Board Proclaims Responsible Fatherhood Month, Honors Local Leaders

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors opened its June 23, 2026 meeting with proclamations and commendations recognizing community leadership, historic preservation, and family strengthening initiatives.

Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson and Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey led the presentation of a proclamation designating June 2026 as Responsible Fatherhood Month. Jacqueline Andrews (also referred to as Jackee Andrews), Regional Director for Citizens Defending Freedom, addressed the board on the importance of engaged fatherhood.

“Good fathering and co-parenting during infancy, childhood, and adolescence contributes to emotional security and has overwhelmingly positive psychological and economic benefits for children, families, communities, and other sectors,” the proclamation stated. Andrews cited national statistics showing one in four U.S. children lives without a father in the home and Virginia-specific findings from a 2025 University of Virginia and Hampton University study indicating similar trends in the Commonwealth.

The study highlighted impacts including lower grades, increased behavioral issues, higher poverty rates, and depression risks in father-absent homes, while noting that engaged father presence helps close racial achievement gaps, with more than 85% of both Black and White children in intact families earning mostly A’s and B’s.

“Father presence is the great equalizer,” Andrews said. She quoted management thinker Tom Peters — “Celebrate what you want to see more of” — and Frederick Douglass: “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” Andrews emphasized that local government plays a role in shaping community culture and supporting families across Prince William’s diverse population from more than 140 nations.

Phillip Harding, a father of three and husband of 21 years, also offered remarks, calling fatherhood his most important role.

The board also recognized historic contributions with a commendation for the Baystown community. A representative thanked Supervisor Bailey and the board for acknowledging Baystown residents as free landowners and business people prior to the Civil War.

Dr. Vanessa M. Gannis, retired U.S. Army Colonel and President/CEO of the Prince William County Community Foundation, was commended for her service. The foundation has distributed nearly 11 million meals to residents, students, seniors, and veterans. It operates school food pantries in 14 schools, expanding to 20 this summer to address high food insecurity rates in Virginia.

“It’s an honor to serve Prince William County,” Dr. Gannis said, crediting her board and staff.

The Prince William County chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women received recognition for its work in education, health, and economic empowerment. The chapter has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to high school young women and, through an oral health grant, served more than 200 underinsured or unserved individuals. It recently received a $5,000 Amazon grant.

Sharon J. Stone, President, thanked the board, noting the group’s efforts to close socioeconomic gaps.