Stafford’s School Bus Failure: We Won’t Stop Until You Get Answers



On the night before school started, Potomac Local News was the first to report that Stafford County Public Schools left more than 3,000 students and their parents scrambling when it failed to provide bus transportation to students who expected to ride the school bus.

The school division waited until the last minute to inform parents, causing many to rush to adjust schedules and make alternate arrangements to get their children to school.

Questions about what happened have only grown in the weeks since this debacle. Despite our multiple requests, no elected county school board member has agreed to be interviewed by Potomac Local News.

We have not forgotten, and we believe you deserve answers. We’ll continue reporting on this critical issue and cover the upcoming county school board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Interestingly, as of this post, there is no scheduled discussion about the school bus issues on the meeting agendas.

The School Board will meet next Tuesday, September 10, 2024, for a 5:30 p.m. work session and a 7 p.m. meeting where the public may speak. Both meetings will be live-streamed. The broadcasts will also be live on local cable channels: Comcast channel 18, Cox channel 89, and Verizon channel 38—replays air on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m., and Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

You can read our previous reports for our continued coverage of this issue.

Thank you for your continued support of local news in our community. We are here to ensure you stay informed.