23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in High-Speed Crash with Dump Truck in Woodbridge

A fatal crash investigation is underway following an incident on September 5 at 3:27 p.m. in Woodbridge, near Old Bridge Road and Occoquan roads. A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 23-year-old Melanie Ruby Morales of Woodbridge, was traveling at high speed when she lost control and slid under a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck.

Morales, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man from Triangle, remained on-site and was uninjured. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. Investigators are seeking witnesses as the investigation continues.

Press release: