23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in High-Speed Crash with Dump Truck in Woodbridge

A fatal crash investigation is underway following an incident on September 5 at 3:27 p.m. in Woodbridge, near Old Bridge Road and Occoquan roads. A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by 23-year-old Melanie Ruby Morales of Woodbridge, was traveling at high speed when she lost control and slid under a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck.
Morales, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man from Triangle, remained on-site and was uninjured. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. Investigators are seeking witnesses as the investigation continues.
Press release:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 5 at 3:27PM, officers responded to the area of Old Bridge Rd. near Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on Old Bridge Rd. approaching Occoquan Rd. at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and separated from the motorcycle before sliding under and being run over by a 2009 Roll-off Dumpster truck. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck remained at the scene and was not injured. Investigators determined speed was a factor in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased operator was identified as Melanie Ruby MORALES, 23, of Woodbridge
The driver of the Roll-off Dumpster truck was identified as a 56-year-old man of Triangle