Kings Dominion’s 50th Anniversary: Special Events, Iconic Attractions, and New Coaster Highlight Year-Long Celebration

King’s Dominion will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025, five decades since the park opened in Doswell, Virginia.

The star of the show will be the park’s new winged rollercoaster, Rapterra. It will soar 145 feet into the sky, travel at 65 mph, and feature a dive loop, flat spin corkscrew, and heartline roll (the park calls it a raptor roll).

The celebration will also feature various special events, entertainment, and attractions. Visitors can expect new live shows at the Kings Dominion Theater, a high-energy roaming street party, and the return of the famous Clown Band. A standout feature will be the park’s Eiffel Tower, lit with special effects synchronized to a golden anniversary soundtrack.

In addition, the beloved Singing Mushrooms will debut an all-new playlist, while interactive displays will highlight the park’s rich history. Guests will also be treated to limited-time food and drink offerings inspired by Kings Dominion’s past, present, and future.

Don Helbig, who spent 17 seasons managing media relations at King’s Dominion’s sister park, King’s Island near Cincinnati, Ohio, including its 50th-anniversary celebration in 2022, reflected on the significance of the upcoming anniversary. “It’s going to be a big deal,” said Helbig. Anytime you have a significant anniversary, there’s a lot of history and traditions to celebrate.”

“For a lot of people, King’s Dominion is where they had their first job, met their significant other, or spent time with family. The 50th anniversary is going to rekindle a lot of those memories.”

King’s Dominion took inspiration from its planned street party on Kings Island’s 50th anniversary, which included nightly fireworks and a parade-like event. “Kings Island had a cavalcade with floats representing iconic parts of the park. King’s Dominion could do something similar to make it a season-long celebration.”

The “singing mushrooms” in the Candy Apple Grover section of the park date back to the park’s opening. The attraction was restored in 2014 to mark the park’s last milestone. “When they brought those back for the 40th anniversary, it was a big hit.”

Additionally, Helbig remembered Dick Van Dyke, the movie and TV star who was once an unofficial spokesperson for King’s Dominion. Van Dyke, now 98, remains active, and Helbig suggested he could be part of the festivities. “Why not incorporate Dick Van Dyke? If there’s a nighttime show, he could do a voiceover or be involved in some way.”

Helbig also proposed creating a temporary museum or walkthrough exhibit highlighting milestones from 1975 to the present. “They could have stones marking what was new each year from 1975 through today. It’s a way to recognize the history of the park in a meaningful way.”

Rapterra

Kings Dominion is set to debut Rapterra during its 50th anniversary season, its first newly-constructed roller coaster built from the ground up since Intimidator 305 opened in 2010. While Twisted Timbers launched in 2018, it was a conversion of the old Hurler roller coaster from 1994. Rapterra represents the park’s first entirely new roller coaster in over a decade.

“It’s a game changer,” said Don Helbig, speaking about the new ride. “This coaster will bring visitors from all over to experience it.” Rapterra will be the world’s tallest and longest-launched wing coaster, with nearly 3,100 feet of track. Helbig noted that Rapterra marks a significant moment for the park after years of limited new coaster additions. “For those who’ve grown up visiting Kings Dominion, you’ve seen other parks get new coasters while Kings Dominion didn’t. That’s changing now.”

Rapterra offers a distinct experience as a wing coaster, with riders seated outside the track. “You’re not riding along or under the track like on traditional coasters,” Helbig explained. He also addressed the park’s competition with Busch Gardens, emphasizing that Kings Dominion has always excelled in thrill rides.

“Busch Gardens is known for its shows and atmosphere, but if you’re after thrills, Kings Dominion has always been the better option,” he said.

Rapterra will open in the Jungle Expedition area, where Volcano: The Blast Coaster once stood before its removal in 2018. Helbig pointed to ongoing improvements in the area, such as installing cooler stone pathways.

King’s Dominion just wrapped up its summer operating season and will begin its popular Halloween “Haunt” on weekend evenings starting Friday, September 20, 2024. The event features actors dressed up like ghouls and goblins throughout the park, haunted houses, and live musical entertainment. During the day on Saturday and Sunday, the park will hold “Tricks and Treats” for children, where they can decorate pumpkins, collect candy, and play games in the park’s Planet Snoopy area.

The park will also hold an Ocktoberfest on weekends from September 21 to November 3, offering food, beer, and live entertainment.

More about Don Helbig

Don Helbig’s journey into the theme park industry is unique. It all began at Kings Island in Ohio, where his love for the park, notably the iconic “The Racer” roller coaster, would eventually lead to a record-setting streak of rides. In 1979, Don was caught in the middle of a baseball strike, and instead of waiting idly, he decided to visit Kings Island frequently.

On a remarkable day, he rode the Racer 97 times, breaking a previous record. From there, his obsession with the ride grew, culminating in 1,000 rides in one year and an incredible 10,000 rides by 1990. His deep passion for the amusement park world sparked an interest in public relations, a field in which Kings Island had already used him to generate media buzz.

His storytelling abilities shone through, particularly with the launch of the Kings Island blog in 2017, where he told stories about the park’s history and shared updates with the media. In 2019 alone, Don published over 245 stories about the park. Today, he continues his love for the industry through his blog, Theme Parks by Don, and his podcast, The Attractions Group, where he interviews key figures in the amusement industry.