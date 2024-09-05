Connecting You with Community Leaders: Meet the Principals and Local Candidates

I’m excited to share that we’ve just published our sixth “Meet the Principal” post, and even more profiles are coming!

Our Manassas Local Editor, Caitlyn Meisner, is working diligently to spotlight nearly two dozen new principals who have just started their roles in Prince William County this year.

Additionally, Caitlyn has been hard at work posting the responses from the candidates for the Manassas City Council in our ongoing feature, the One-Question Candidate Survey. As voters look toward the future of their city, from taxes to schools, real estate development, and data centers, we’re committed to bringing you the answers that matter most.

Just to the south, Fredericksburg Local Editor Kelly Sienkowski works tirelessly to get answers from candidates running in the federal elections for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

We’re dedicated to connecting you to your community and ensuring you stay informed.

Three of the four candidates shared their thoughts in our second week of candidate survey responses. This feature series aims to help voters in the 7th District make an informed decision by providing insight into each candidate’s position on critical issues affecting our region.

Explore our Meet the Principal Series to learn more about the individuals shaping education in our community.

Check out our One-Question Candidate Survey to hear directly from the candidates for the Manassas City Council.

See our 7th District Candidate Survey to hear from the candidates running for U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

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