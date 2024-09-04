Fredericksburg Filmmaker Captures the Heart of Bluegrass in New Documentary

Fredericksburg’s music scene has long been a hidden gem. Still, filmmaker and Potomac Local News freelancer Mike Salmon is bringing it into the spotlight with his latest documentary, “Bluegrass in Fredericksburg.” The film explores the rich bluegrass tradition in the city, nestled just outside of the hustle and bustle of Northern Virginia. It sheds light on Fredericksburg’s unique contributions to this classic American genre.

In a recent interview, Salmon discussed the inspiration behind the project and the discoveries he made while filming. “The documentary is about the bluegrass scene in Fredericksburg and what the city adds to the flavor of bluegrass around here,” Salmon said. As a new resident of Fredericksburg, formerly of Fairfax County, Salmon admitted that he knew little about the local music scene. Still, his journey through the project opened his eyes to its vibrancy and depth.

Salmon’s documentary features interviews with local musicians and performances at venues such as the Sunken Well Tavern and Colonial Tavern. He highlighted the cooperative spirit he encountered, which stood out as a defining feature of the Fredericksburg bluegrass community. “Everyone was really cooperative. If I had done the same thing up in Fairfax County, it might not have gone as smoothly without pulling a bunch of special favors,” Salmon noted.

The film also delves into the annual “Bluegrass in the ‘Burg” festival, a significant event in the local music calendar held every May. Salmon’s documentary captures the energy and enthusiasm of the festival, offering viewers a glimpse into the heart of Fredericksburg’s bluegrass culture.

One of the key figures featured in the film is Dr. Keith Mellinger, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Professor of Mathematics at the University of Mary Washington, and member of the band Fall Line. Mellinger’s participation in the documentary added depth, particularly during his performance at the Fredericksburg PorchFest, which Salmon shot and described as a film highlight.

Salmon’s passion for filmmaking began in high school, and despite not attending film school, he has successfully produced several award-winning documentaries. His previous works include a documentary on the Kingstown community in Fairfax County and another on backyard graveyards, both of which earned accolades. Salmon attributes his success to a combination of self-taught skills and guidance from resources like “Shut Up and Shoot: The Documentary Guide,” a book he recommends to aspiring filmmakers.

Looking ahead, Salmon has already entered “Bluegrass in Fredericksburg” into the South by Southwest Film Festival and the Fredericksburg Film Festival, which will take place next spring. He also has a meeting scheduled with the Fredericksburg Area Museum, potentially opening new avenues for the film’s distribution and recognition.

For those interested in watching “Bluegrass in Fredericksburg,” the documentary is available on YouTube. Salmon encourages viewers to check it out and contact him with any ideas for future projects. As he looks to the future, Salmon sees Fredericksburg as a rich source of untold stories, with topics like the city’s ghost legends and the evolution of Caroline Street piquing his interest in potential documentaries. The documentary was produced in collaboration with Barbara Ucman.