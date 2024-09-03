Manassas Deep Dive: Prince William Weighs Affordable Housing; Upcoming Multi-District Town Hall By Uriah Kiser Published September 3, 2024 at 3:32PM | Updated September 9, 2024 at 11:11AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Affordable Housing #Bob Weir #Locals Only #Margaret Franklin #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Tom Gordy