Potomac Local News Welcomes New Intern Aya Karouane from Mountain View High School

Potomac Local News is excited to announce Aya Karouane as the newest intern joining our team. Aya, 16, a junior at Mountain View High School in Stafford County, brings a fresh perspective to our team of independent community journalists.

When asked about the importance of community journalism, Aya emphasized, “You can find news about major national stories anywhere, but it’s difficult to find reliable local news. Community journalism ensures that everyone has access to the news that happens in their own backyard.”

Aya’s background includes three years as a freelance writer for her school’s news magazine, The Viewpoint. “My column generally focused on notable events and people at MVHS, such as community leaders and award-winners,” she shared. This role honed her collaboration and information-gathering skills.

Describing her attachment to her community, Aya said, “I love how the community is really close-knit. Everyone looks out for one another, and you never feel alone.”

Outside of her professional pursuits, Aya actively participates in her school’s club activities and enjoys reading. “I’m very involved at my school, you can find me at a club meeting almost every day. Outside of that, I love to read. My favorite genre is nonfiction, and I’m currently reading a book about the Constitution,” she explained.

As for her goals during her time with Potomac Local News, Aya is clear about her ambitions: “I want to know more about my community. Journalists have their finger on the pulse, and the best way to learn about the community is by interacting through journalism.”

Aya is the latest in a string of interns who have become community journalists and worked with us here at Potomac Local. This week, former student intern and Potomac Local News community reporter Susie Webb, who graduated at the top of her class at Stafford High School in 2020, received her first byline on the front page of the Washington Post on August 27, 2024.

Congratulations to her and all of our former student interns who have succeeded in their respective fields.