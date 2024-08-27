Prince William County Schools First Week Wrap-Up

As Prince William County Schools heads into the second week of school, let’s take a look back at how some schools celebrated the first week of the 2024-2025 school year on social media:

It feels so good to be back! pic.twitter.com/gpslX0cO9a — PWCS (@PWCSNews) August 20, 2024

Superintendent Dr. McDade has been around the division visiting schools to kick off the first week! pic.twitter.com/WlVbqvfpJe — PWCS (@PWCSNews) August 21, 2024

?Class of 2025 Senior Sunrise! What a great way to start the day!#WeAreColgan ??@PWCSNews pic.twitter.com/Gsb6RI5igQ — Colgan High School (@colganhs) August 23, 2024

?Class of 2025 Senior Sunrise! What a great way to start the day!#WeAreColgan ??@PWCSNews pic.twitter.com/Gsb6RI5igQ — Colgan High School (@colganhs) August 23, 2024