New Evidence Found in Home of Missing Manassas Park Woman

Chief Mario Lugo of the Manassas Park Police addressed the media on Tuesday, providing updates on the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, last seen over a month ago. Her husband has been charged with concealing a body and is currently held without bond.

Chief Lugo confirmed that police executed a new search warrant at the couple’s residence Tuesday afternoon. “We located additional evidence today,” he said, without disclosing specifics.

Addressing inquiries about the likelihood of Mamta’s still alive, Chief Lugo expressed a somber outlook. “I don’t believe she’s still alive,” he admitted while emphasizing the continued effort in the search based on incoming tips and leads.

The community has been notably active and supportive during the investigation. Chief Lugo praised the community’s efforts, stating, “It’s amazing… they’re keeping her in the spotlight, and it encourages us to continue with this investigation.”

Regarding inter-agency cooperation, Lugo mentioned collaborations with Loudoun and Fairfax counties and federal agencies like the FBI and Customs Border Patrol. He highlighted a critical lead involving the husband’s recent vehicle sale, which is now under police custody. “That was one of the deciding factors for moving quickly on certain things,” Lugo explained regarding the significance of the car’s sale.

As the case drew local and national attention, Lugo acknowledged the impact of community solidarity and the role of public support in propelling the investigation forward. “The tips have been helpful,” he noted, referencing a Facebook page created in support of finding Mamta, which provided valuable insights into her last known interactions.

In a recent court ruling, Naresh Bhatt was denied bond by a judge who labeled him a flight risk and a danger to the community, Insidenova.com reported. This decision came after chilling new evidence was presented by prosecutors in the case involving the disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. The couple had been experiencing marital issues, which prosecutors believe motivated Naresh to murder Mamta. Despite extensive searches, her body has not yet been found.

During the hearing, it was revealed that Naresh Bhatt attempted to conceal his wife’s disappearance and misled the police by reporting her as missing. The prosecutors disclosed that Naresh had a history of domestic violence and controlling behavior, which further supported the charges against him. His efforts to sell significant assets, including a car and possessing multiple passports, indicated his potential to flee the country.

The community has been deeply affected by Mamta’s disappearance, with residents and activists rallying for justice and continuing to search for her. The case has garnered significant media attention, putting additional pressure on the authorities to resolve it swiftly. The ongoing investigation is supported by local police and federal agencies, ensuring a thorough search for Mamta and a robust examination of all evidence related to Naresh Bhatt’s alleged crimes.

This past weekend, hundreds of community members gathered for a vigil in Manassas Park to honor Mamta Kafle Bhatt. The event was not only a somber remembrance but also a rally calling for justice, as attendees expressed deep concern over the circumstances of her disappearance.

The vigil saw emotional speeches from family members, community leaders, and activists, all emphasizing the urgent need for continued efforts to find Mamta and hold those responsible accountable. The crowd, holding candles and signs, created a poignant scene of solidarity and hope for answers. This community support reflects the broader public attention the case has attracted, highlighting issues of domestic violence and the impact of such tragedies on families and communities.