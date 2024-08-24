Police Raise Alarm for Man Missing Since April

The Prince William County Police Department is urgently seeking public assistance to locate Caleb Anthony Beer, a missing endangered adult last contacted on April 6, known to frequent areas in Culpeper, Stafford, Woodbridge, and Dumfries, with his safety currently in question due to undisclosed reasons.

*MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Caleb Anthony BEER who was reported missing by family members on April 19. Family members became concerned after not hearing from Caleb for several days with the last known contact with Caleb being on April 6. During the ongoing investigation, additional information was recently obtained by detectives leading to increased concern for Caleb’s wellbeing and has prompted him to now be considered endangered. Currently, it is undetermined if Caleb is missing due to voluntary reasons, or possible foul play. Caleb is unhoused and known to frequent Culpeper, Stafford, Woodbridge, and Dumfries, and unhoused encampment areas. Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of this person or information that can otherwise aid in the investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Caleb Anthony BEER is described as a black male, 22, 6’1”, 150lbs with black hair and brown eyes