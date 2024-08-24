ICE’s Struggle with Sanctuary Cities in Virginia Detailed in New Report

Several Virginia locales, including Occoquan, Dumfries, Haymarket, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Quantico, are now classified as sanctuary jurisdictions, according to a recent update from the Center for Immigration Studies. This classification follows the center’s review of data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The information was disclosed in the latest episode of the Parsing Immigration Policy podcast, which accompanies the release of the updated sanctuary jurisdiction map.

Sanctuary jurisdictions typically have regulations that limit cooperation with ICE, impacting the enforcement of immigration laws. These measures may include refusing ICE detainers, restricting agency interactions with ICE, or hindering the sharing of information about incarcerated aliens.

ICE uses detainers as a key mechanism to detain aliens involved in criminal activities, ensuring their custody transfer for deportation. These detainers provide details about the individual’s criminal and immigration history, highlighting their public safety or security risk.

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center, expressed concern over the growth of sanctuary policies. “It is alarming to see the continued proliferation of sanctuary policies, especially in places like Virginia, where ICE has had to use its scarce resources to re-arrest violent gang members and rapists in our communities who were set free by local jails, when they should have been transferred directly to ICE custody for a plane ride home,” Vaughan stated.

The proliferation of sanctuary policies raises concerns, particularly due to the necessity for ICE to reallocate resources to apprehend dangerous criminals who are released by local authorities rather than being transferred to ICE. Vaughan emphasizes the need for legislative action to foster cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, and to address non-compliance.

The newly updated map introduces 170 new sanctuary regions across the U.S., including counties and cities. Some of these jurisdictions are in states with laws against sanctuary policies. The report highlights significant increases in sanctuary designations in states like Virginia, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, and Minnesota.

This update, derived from ICE’s internal tracking and a Freedom of Information Act request, points to over 10,000 deportable aliens being released back into communities over the years due to sanctuary policies, with many reoffending.

The news comes as Virginia State Senator Tara Durant (R) revealed reports of two additional intrusions at Quantico Marine Corps Base following the arrests of two men from Jordan who were in the U.S. illegally. Potomac Local News broke the story and told you the men were arrested after allegedly posing as Amazon delivery drivers and ramming the front gate of the military installation on May 3, 2023.

Durant said the additional incursions occurred on May 3, the same day two Jordanian nationals in the U.S. illegally posed as Amazon delivery men.