Workhouse Haunt Returns with Twisted Tales of Terror This Halloween Season

The Workhouse Haunt returns for its 11th season, featuring the theme “Twisted Tales of Terror” with a creepy outdoor trail and live-action scenes of classic fairy tales gone wrong. Running from October 4 to November 2, the event includes Halloween-themed entertainment, food, and drinks, with tickets starting at $25 per person and special sensory-friendly trail times on October 20.

Press release:

Get into the spooky spirit of Halloween at the Workhouse Haunt! Back for its 11th season, one of Northern Virginia’s most popular Halloween events is bringing even more scares (and laughter) to its creepy outdoor walk-through trail. The Haunt will lead guests on a frightening journey that brings them along the abandoned, historic buildings of the former prison, where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights and sounds that are not for the faint of heart. This year’s event, Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 31, Halloween night. Tickets are on sale now; prices start at $25 per person. Visit www.workhousearts.org for schedule and event details.

This year’s theme, Twisted Tales of Terror, features more than a dozen creepy live-action scenes portraying classic fairy tales gone wrong, including Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Pinocchio and more. To keep everything moving along, guests will travel in small groups via a timed entry. While waiting for their timeslots, or following their trail experience, guests can enjoy Halloween fun in the Rizer Pavilion: DJ-mixed music (Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween Night); refreshments at the bar, including Halloween-themed alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks; sweet and savory food truck treats; and Halloween art and trinkets in the Haunt Pop-up Shop.

“The Workhouse Haunt is a Northern Virginia favorite,” said Joseph Wallen, Director of Performing Arts/Keith Gordon, President and CEO. “It’s not only Halloween entertainment, but also as an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts program, allowing the local community, youth and adults, to practice their acting skills, set production and overall theatrical skills with the training of seasoned professionals. This year we have nearly 100 paid and volunteer participants.”

Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror Schedule:

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October

Gates open at 6:30 pm, first group dispatched to trail at 7 pm On Fridays and Saturdays, final groups will be dispatched by 10:30 pm

On Sundays, final groups will be dispatched by 9:30 pm

Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2

Gates open at 6 pm, first group dispatched to trail at 6:30 pm

Final groups will be dispatched by 9:30 pm

The Haunt is generally not recommended for children under 13 years old; however, special designated sensory friendly trail times are available on Sunday, October 20 for families that would like to experience the trail without strobe lighting, overall lower volume levels of sounds, and scares that are not as intense. See the website for specific times.

New This Year

The Workhouse Arts Center fall theater season kicks off with the production of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. During the month of October, guests can purchase a combo ticket that includes Dracula and the Haunt trail on the same night. See th website for specific dates and times.