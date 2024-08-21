Debate Over Indoor Sports Facility in Woodbridge Heats Up as County Explores Partnerships By Uriah Kiser Published August 21, 2024 at 2:30PM | Updated August 22, 2024 at 9:23AM Desundra Jefferson, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large [Photo: Alan Gloss] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Deshundra Jefferson #Locals Only #Parks and Rec #Sports Complex #Woodbridge