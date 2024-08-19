Updated 10 a.m. — Police found the body of an unidentified woman in the Potomac River on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
After a pontoon boat capsized, the woman was found near Fairview Beach in King George County. The boat launched from Hope Springs Marina on Aquia Creek in Stafford.
More from Maryland Natural Resources Police, which investigated the incident:
On August 18, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a call for a capsized vessel with six individuals in the water on the Potomac River in the area of Belvedere Beach (Va.).
Arriving officers rescued five occupants near the pontoon boat, which capsized due to sudden weather conditions in the area. One adult female was recovered deceased after a multi-agency search at approximately 6:40 p.m. and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.