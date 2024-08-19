Maryland Driver Charged After Truck Overturns

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling concrete blocks faces charges after his truck overturned in Stafford County.

Press release:

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Thursday (August 15), at 6:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 95 from Route 17 (Warrenton Road).

A 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on the entrance ramp when it failed to maneuver a curve and overturned in the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Hector O. Medrano Orellana, 53, of Fort Washington, Md., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer was hauling concrete blocks. The cleanup caused the ramp to be closed for approximately two and a half hours.

Medrano Orellana was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.