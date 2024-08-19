News

Maryland Driver Charged After Truck Overturns

By Uriah Kiser

The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling concrete blocks faces charges after his truck overturned in Stafford County.

Press release:

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Thursday (August 15), at 6:30 a.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 95 from Route 17 (Warrenton Road).

A 2008 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on the entrance ramp when it failed to maneuver a curve and overturned in the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Hector O. Medrano Orellana, 53, of Fort Washington, Md., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer was hauling concrete blocks. The cleanup caused the ramp to be closed for approximately two and a half hours.

Medrano Orellana was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts