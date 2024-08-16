Nonfatal Opioid-Related Overdoses Have More Than Doubled in Region Since 2017

The Prince William Health District (PWHD) has shared the results of a 10-month community-based needs assessment aimed at evaluating factors contributing to opioid-use disorder (OUD) in the Greater Prince William region. Conducted as part of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Community Engagement grant, the assessment provides critical insights into the opioid crisis and offers recommendations for targeted interventions.

The assessment, conducted from September 2023 to June 2024, engaged various community members, including the Latino community, adolescents, individuals currently using drugs, and those in recovery. The assessment identified significant service gaps through interviews and listening sessions and highlighted the need for cross-system collaboration to address the crisis.

“By working across systems of care to understand the burden of addiction in our communities, we can begin to address disparities surrounding opioid-use disorder in the Greater Prince William region,” said Acting Prince William Health District Director Olugbenga Obasanjo, MD.

Key findings from the assessment include a rise in nonfatal opioid-related overdoses, which have more than doubled since 2017. Overdoses are increasing, particularly among the 20-24 age group, adolescent females, and Black and Latino adults. Between 2018 and 2023, the region recorded 454 OUD deaths.

The assessment also revealed three primary needs:

Addressing stigma, which inhibits access to care and communication with resources. Establishing peer recovery specialist services to enhance knowledge and access to current systems. Recognizing the connection between OUD and mental health challenges, requiring a multifaceted approach.

In response to these findings, PWHD plans to implement an action plan over the next two years. The plan focuses on building public understanding of opioids, ensuring equitable access to care, improving communication across sectors, and training different systems to work more effectively together. PWHD will also continuously monitor data to adjust strategies as needed.

PWHD Community Engagement Specialist Kirstin Hope Sievers emphasized that the action plan will be tailored to address specific needs, such as the growing number of nonfatal overdoses among young adults and adolescent females. “We will bring our findings back into the communities and partnering organizations who gave us key insights into the overall ecosystem of opioid use disorder,” Sievers said. She highlighted upcoming community events like International Overdose Awareness Day and the “Recovery Rocks” celebration as opportunities to share the assessment’s findings.

PWHD has also awarded funding to organizations working with at-risk populations, such as the Chris Atwood Foundation, which focuses on harm reduction, and the National Alliance for Mental Illness Prince William, which supports co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

A key component of the plan is the expansion of peer recovery specialist services, a need identified in the assessment. PWHD will support partners like George Mason University’s Empowered Communities Opioid Project (ECOP), which provides internships that combine classroom learning and hands-on experience to prepare peers for recovery support roles.

Addressing stigma is another major focus. The assessment identified stigma as a barrier to treatment and recovery, particularly within marginalized communities. PWHD plans to combat stigma by educating the public about addiction as a health issue rather than a moral failing, advocating for policy changes, and increasing infrastructure like peer recovery services.

PWHD will also engage in cross-system training to improve collaboration among different sectors. “These conversations are happening among key stakeholders to identify gaps in knowledge around substance use disorders and available resources,” Sievers said. Training will begin in the fall of 2024, focusing on reducing stigma and improving addiction education.

Monitoring and evaluation will be ongoing, with quarterly updates on fatal and nonfatal overdoses, Narcan distribution, and other metrics. PWHD plans to re-evaluate the region’s opioid response every three years, with feedback from community partners and residents playing a crucial role in shaping future strategies.

For more information or to discuss partnerships to strengthen the community’s response to the opioid crisis, residents are encouraged to contact Kirstin Sievers, PWHD Community Engagement Specialist, at [email protected].