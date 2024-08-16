Five Displaced in Abel Lake House Fire

Stafford County Fire and Rescue swiftly extinguished a structure fire at a two-story residence on Lake Bluff Court early Friday, with all occupants safely evacuated and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross; the cause is under investigation.

Press release:

Just before 1:30A.M. On Friday, August 16th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Lake Bluff Court, near Abel Lake. First arriving units marked on scene approximately five minutes later to find heavy fire coming from the side and rear of a two-story, single family residence. Crews quickly began working to extinguish the fire, bringing the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

All five occupants of the residence self-evacuated prior to the arrival of units. All were evaluated on scene. The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.