Firefighters Contain 4-Acre Brush Fire, Urge Caution with Controlled Burns

Firefighters extinguished a 3-4 acre brush fire on Daisy Hill Lane with the assistance of nearby fire departments, and no serious injuries were reported.

Press release:

Just after 2PM yesterday, [Stafford County Fire and Rescue] units were dispatched for a large brush in the 100 block of Daisy Hill Lane. First arriving units marked on scene approximately 15 minutes later and reported spot brush fires across 3-4 acres. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, and were challenged by some of the difficult terrain. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes, but crews remained on scene to monitor hot spots. SCFR crews were assisted on scene by King George County (Va) Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Fauquier County Fire Rescue System and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

One firefighter was evaluated on scene for a minor injury.

SCFR would like to take this opportunity to offer a friendly reminder to call in any controlled burns at 540-568-4440.