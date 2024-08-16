Bright Chalk, Bright Futures: Via Colori to Support Stafford Schools

Via Colori Stafford (Photos | Scott Mayausky) Via Colori Stafford (Photos | Scott Mayausky) Via Colori Stafford (Photos | Scott Mayausky) Via Colori Stafford (Photos | Scott Mayausky)

Stafford County’s fourth annual Via Colori will return the weekend of Sept. 28-29, 2024. The annual street painting festival is a free family-friendly event where artists create large-scale chalk drawings, attracting thousands of spectators each year. while food, vendors, and live music add more activity.

Discover Stafford, formerly known as the Stafford County Museum & Cultural Center, established Via Colori Stafford, an annual signature fundraising event. Funds raised through sponsorships of Via Colori Stafford go back to the county through the Museum and local efforts of the Rotary Club of North Stafford and the Rotary Club of Stafford.

Stafford County Public Schools has been selected as the 2024 beneficiary. The funds raised will support Stafford in Action Week, a community initiative to provide nutritious meals to students, culminating at Via Colori. This initiative aims to ensure all students have the resources needed to succeed academically.

Artists can sign up online to participate in the chalk drawing; artists can pick up their materials at an Artists’ Reception on Friday, Sept. 27.

The event will take place at the Stafford Regional Airport, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.