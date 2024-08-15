Obituary: Katherine Elizabeth Sexton (1946-2024)

Katherine Elizabeth Sexton (Age 78)

Katherine Elizabeth Sexton

Katherine Elizabeth Sexton, 78, of Winchester, passed away on August 11, 2024, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center in Winchester.

Kathy was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to the late Merle and Alice (Murphy) Rayman on January 8, 1946. She went to high school at St. Mary’s Academy in Alexandria and graduated in 1963. Kathy was a homemaker until her children grew up and moved away. While her youngest child was still in school, she worked as a teacher’s aide at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School in Prince William County for 7 years. Later in life she worked as an office manager and patient care coordinator for Beltone Audiologists for 13 years in Manassas and Falls Church. She was involved with Girl Scouts in Prince William County for 30 years, holding positions such as troop leader, leader trainer, troop organizer and service unit manager. She earned the Outstanding Volunteer Award, Appreciation Pin, Nation’s Capital Pin and the Outstanding Leader Award. Kathy also taught English as a Second Language for 5 years in Loudoun County.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David (Greg) Rayman.

Kathy is survived by her children James (Jamie) Sexton (Sonia) of Sterling, VA; Jill Tomaselli (John) of Stephens City, VA; Laurie Bickart (Jeffrey) of San Francisco, CA; Amy Sexton (Justin Howe) of Knoxville, TN; Rev. Adam Sexton (Angie) of Ashland, VA; and Julie Stokes (Matthew) of Austin, TX; her grandchildren Cara and Andrew Sexton; Skylar and Reese Bickart; Carley, Ryleigh, Reaghan and Mackenzie Howe; Jacob Sexton, Alycia Ervin (Andrew), Raeman Bresee (Christian), Josiah, Illia, Bede (Jizelle), Gabriel, Seamus, Georgia, Teresita and Iva Bell Sexton; and Finnegan Stokes; her great grandchildren April, Aurora and Ernest Ervin; her sister Mary (Terry) DeVito (Frederick) of Stafford, VA; her niece Mary (Jenny) DeVito of Stafford, VA; her nephews David DeVito of Nellysford, VA and Michael (Sara) DeVito; and close family friend Janice Brown of Dumfries, VA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive in Winchester, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with Reverand Stephen Vaccaro officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org; or Dementia Matters, www.dementiamattersusa.org.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Evergreen Health and Rehab Center and the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.

Condolences may be sent through Omps Funeral Home, www.ompsfuneralhome.com.