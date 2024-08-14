Photos: Families at the 75th Prince William County Fair

Potomac Local went to the 75th Annual Prince William County Fair.

The fair, held annually since 1949, except 2020, was born from a dairy show started by returning World War II veterans—the fair runs through August 17 at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, just outside Manassas.

We’re excited to launch “Local Lens,” a new feature where your photos and stories take center stage. Whether it’s a stunning sunset, a community event, or just a moment that made you smile, we want to see and share it!

Please send us your snapshots and comments via text at 571-989-1695 or email them to [email protected]. Your perspective makes our community unique; “Local Lens” is your space to showcase it.

Check back with us for more photos from the 75th Prince William County Fair. Send us yours [email protected] or text us at 571-989-1695.