Features

Photos: Families at the 75th Prince William County Fair

By Alan Gloss

Lucy Alvarez and her son Adrian enjoy a quiet moment, watching the calves rest in the shade of the barn. Alvarez has been attending the Prince William County Fair for the last ten years and enjoys leisurely walking around the fair. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Potomac Local went to the 75th Annual Prince William County Fair.

The fair, held annually since 1949, except 2020, was born from a dairy show started by returning World War II veterans—the fair runs through August 17 at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, just outside Manassas.

We’re excited to launch “Local Lens,” a new feature where your photos and stories take center stage. Whether it’s a stunning sunset, a community event, or just a moment that made you smile, we want to see and share it!

Please send us your snapshots and comments via text at 571-989-1695 or email them to [email protected]. Your perspective makes our community unique; “Local Lens” is your space to showcase it.

 

Isabella Gomez waved to her father Fausto from the saddle as Mark Cofer of Sparta, Tenn. led her on a pony ride. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Tad and Michelle Raulk and their daughter Freya enjoy some food from Don Jose’s Kitchen- one of the dozens of food vendors at the fair. [Photo: Alan Gloss]

Hugo Guzman and his daughter Molina enjoy her first fair. Guzman grabbed a lemonade before heading to the demolition derby. [Photo: Alan Gloss]
Check back with us for more photos from the 75th Prince William County Fair. Send us yours [email protected] or text us at 571-989-1695.

 

 

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