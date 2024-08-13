Manassas Event to Honor 9/11 Victims and Heroes on September 11

The Northern Virginia Veterans Association, in collaboration with the Freedom Museum, the Manassas Museum, and the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, is organizing an event to honor those impacted by September 11, 2001. The event will be held on the lawn of the Manassas Museum on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 3 p.m.

This gathering, titled “9/11 In Honoring Those Who Gave All,” is a free event open to the public. It aims to bring the community together to hear stories from individuals directly involved in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect and honor the memory of those who lost their lives on that day.

The event requires registration, and attendees are advised to park in the free parking garage located across the street from the museum. The Manassas Museum is situated at 9101 Prince William Street, Manassas, VA. The event is scheduled to last one hour, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.