Costs Balloon for Drew Middle School Replacement

The Stafford County School Board met on Tuesday, August 6, to discuss several significant capital improvement projects, focusing on school replacements, renovations, and new facilities. Acting Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Fulmer led the discussion, emphasizing the early stages of these projects and the need for careful planning.

One of the main topics was the replacement of Drew Middle School. The projected costs for this project have increased from the previously approved $96 million to an estimated $115 to $120 million. Fulmer noted that the increase is due to the higher square footage required, land costs, and off-site improvements requested by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). “We’re anticipating having an architect on board in November,” Fulmer said, adding that the planning and design schedules are compressed due to the immediate needs of the school division.

The board also discussed planned Elementary Schools 18 and 19. Elementary School 18 received favorable bid results, with construction costs coming in lower than expected at $44 million, which is significantly below the budgeted $451 per square foot, said Fulmer.

The savings from this project might be used to offset the increased costs for the Drew Middle School replacement. Fulmer mentioned, “We anticipate that the savings from schools 18 and 19 will offset some of these increases for Drew, and we might even have a little extra to play with.”

Another major project is combining Rising Star and the Public Day School into one complex, likely on the current Drew Middle School site. This project aims to increase capacity while integrating different programs under one roof. “We were able to incorporate the day school and look at those two projects together as one and gain some real cost efficiencies,” Fulmer stated. The proposed opening date for this complex aligns with the county’s timeline, targeting 2030.

The board also addressed the need for central bus parking facilities and fleet services. The bus parking for Elementary School 18 has been integrated into the project, which could lead to significant savings. Fulmer explained the broader plan, “The idea is to create four to six central bus parking locations dispersed regionally throughout the county for bus parking.”

In addition, the board revisited the North Stafford (High School) Fine Arts Wing project, which has been under consideration for several years. Some board members advocated for keeping this project in the capital improvement plan to address the needs of the students at North Stafford High School. “This Fine Arts Wing was put on here as a matter of parity because when we did additions at other schools, many of them focused on fine arts, and North Stafford was left out,” one board member stated.

Lastly, the board discussed critical systems and renovations needed for schools like Rodney Thompson Middle School and Gail Middle School. These projects include the replacement of essential building systems like HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Fulmer emphasized the importance of these renovations, saying, “These are systems critical to running the building.”