Explore DC in a truly unforgettable way!

DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride

Explore our great city in a truly unforgettable way!

Join D.C.’s only car-free, social bike ride on Saturday, September 7 with our exclusive 15% OFF discount.

Just click the link or button below and enter promo code LOCALNEWS15 at checkout.

Perfect for first-time riders and avid cyclists alike, DC Bike Ride takes riders past some of the city’s most iconic sights, including the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, and Lincoln Memorial for the perfect photo op.

More than just a bike ride, DC Bike Ride features live music and entertainment throughout the entire course to keep riders moving, several well-stocked rest stops to refuel with snacks and beverages, and a celebratory Finish Festival (open to the public) near the Capital Building with plenty of entertainment, beer, and delicious food to enjoy with family and friends.

Visit DC Bike Ride to learn more and browse our range of Ride Passes. Remember to use promo code LOCALNEWS15 to save 15% off a standard Ride Pass.

See you at the start line at the intersection of 12th Street and Constitution Ave., NW on September 7!