Tornado Confirmed in Stafford County

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stafford County on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The tornado was part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby as it moved through the area.

The tornado, classified as an EF-1, struck the Glendie area of Poplar Road near Route 17. It traveled seven miles with winds reaching up to 90 mph. The tornado was on the ground from 7:49 to 8:01 p.m. No injuries were reported.

This tornado marks the third associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby in the region.

Later in the evening, at 9:19 p.m., an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Loudoun County, Virginia, near Upperville. It had estimated peak winds of 100 mph, a maximum path width of 100 yards, and a path length of 4.7 miles.

Later, at 11:50 p.m., a third tornado, classified as an EF-0, was confirmed in Berkeley County, West Virginia, near Tomahawk. This tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 mph, with a maximum path width of 150 yards and a path length of about a half mile.

The National Weather Service conducted surveys to confirm the details of these tornadoes.